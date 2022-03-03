Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched at starting price of 16.19 lakh. Check details

Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched at starting price of 16.19 lakh. Check details

Skoda Slavia is the most powerful sedan in its segment with its 1.5-litre TSI engine. The engine with the DSG unit is priced at 17.79 lakh.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 11:48 AM
Skoda claims the more powerful Slavia hits 100 kmph from zero in under 10 seconds which makes it the quicket mid-size sedan in India at present.

Skoda Slavia was launched earlier this week at a starting price of 10.69 lakh (ex showroom) but if you want the significantly more capable 1.5-litre TSI engine instead of the more affordable 1.0-litre motor, the pricing for you starts at 16.19 lakh (ex showroom).

The Slavia 1.5 TSI is offered with two transmission choices.

While between these two, the manual unit is obviously more affordable, the one with the much-acclaimed DSG unit has been priced at 17.79 lakh (ex showroom).

The pricing of the Slavia 1.5 TSI is definitely on the higher side, especially when compared to its direct rivals like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. But it is also on expected lines because of the credentails that the Slavia boasts of. It is the quickest of the lot to the 100 kmph mark. It also has significantly more power and torque. Space, comfort and features - common between the both engine choices on the Slavia - are also mostly better than what the rivals have on offer.

Slavia 1.5 TSI: Specs

The more capable Slavia puts out 150 hp and offers a generous 250 Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful petrol mid-size sedan in the country at the moment. Skoda claims that the car can hit 100 kmph in under 10 seconds while still offering a mileage of a little over 18 kms per litre.

Slavia variants:

Slavia is being offered in three variants - Active, Ambition and Style. But if you choose to go for the 1.5-litre motor, the Slavia is only available in the top Style variant.

Slavia features:

There is no difference in terms of features and looks, between the top-end Slavia models regardless of which engine one may choose. A large hexagonal front grill with chrome surrounds, LED projector head lights, LED DRLs, automatic rain and light sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, a mammoth 521 litres of boot space, split-folding rear seats, multiple speaker set up with sub-woofer unit, 10-inch main infotainment screen, all-digital driver display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, cooled glovebox and many more highlight what's on offer on the latest from Slavia.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 11:35 AM IST
Skoda Skoda Slavia Slavia Skoda Auto India
