Check out top 5 electric two-wheelers under 1 lakh

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 22, 2023

 #1 Ola S1X - Priced from 90,000 (ex-showroom), it comes with two battery options - 2 kWh and 3 kWh

It can deliver up to 91-km of IDC claimed range on a single charge

#2 Bounce Infinity - Priced from 83,886 (ex-showroom), it sources power from a two kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery

It provides a range of 85 km on a single charge at a top speed of 65kmph

 Check product page

#3 Okinawa Praise Pro - Priced from 99,645 (ex-showroom), it sources power from a removable 2.08 kWh lithium-ion battery

It is claimed to deliver a range of 81-km on a single charge at a top speed of 56 kmph

#4 Ampere Zeal EX - Priced around 90,000 (ex-showroom), this EV comes with a 60V, 2.3 kWh advanced lithium battery

The scooter is claimed to deliver a range of up to 100-km on a single charge

 #5 Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 - Priced at 1 lakh each, the EVs are available 2.3kWh and 3kWh battery options
It offers up to 100+ kilometres of range on a single charge. For more details...
Click Here