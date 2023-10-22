Check out top 5 electric two-wheelers under 1 lakh

#1 Ola S1X - Priced from ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), it comes with two battery options - 2 kWh and 3 kWh
It can deliver up to 91-km of IDC claimed range on a single charge
#2 Bounce Infinity - Priced from ₹83,886 (ex-showroom), it sources power from a two kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery
It provides a range of 85 km on a single charge at a top speed of 65kmph
#3 Okinawa Praise Pro - Priced from ₹99,645 (ex-showroom), it sources power from a removable 2.08 kWh lithium-ion battery
It is claimed to deliver a range of 81-km on a single charge at a top speed of 56 kmph
#4 Ampere Zeal EX - Priced around ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), this EV comes with a 60V, 2.3 kWh advanced lithium battery
The scooter is claimed to deliver a range of up to 100-km on a single charge
#5 Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 - Priced at ₹1 lakh each, the EVs are available 2.3kWh and 3kWh battery options