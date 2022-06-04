Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV spied on Indian roads completely undisguised

Skoda is likely looking forward to joining the league of carmakers in India that have announced EV offerings, the latest being Kia with its EV6 electric crossover.

Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV has been spotted testing on the Indian roads for the very first time and that too completely undisguised. This directly indicates that the company is looking forward to joining the league of carmakers in India that have announced EV offerings, the latest being Kia with its EV6 electric crossover. The new sighting of the Enyaq iV electric SUV hints that the car could go on sale in the country as soon as 2023.

(Also Read: Skoda Auto India expands used car business at over 100 dealerships)

Seen without any covers whatsoever, it is rumoured that the test unit was the top-spec Enyaq iV 80x electric variant. It comes based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform which is dedicatedly designed for electric vehicles and is also shared with Audi Q4 e-Tron and Volkswagen ID4. In terms of exterior proportions, the Enyaq iV measures 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width, and 1,616 mm tall. At this measurement, the Enyaq iV stands a tad smaller than the Skoda Octavia.

Internationally, the company's electrified range includes the Skoda Octavia iV hybrid and the Skoda Superb iV hybrid. The electric SUV from Skoda is offered in the international market in multiple power and range configurations. The variant in question sits below the top-end vRS variant and comes with a 77 kWh battery pack that can be fast-charged up to 125 kW with the support of a DC fast charger. Kitted with dual motors planted on each axle, and all-wheel-drive functionality, the overall power output has been rated at 265 PS with a full charge cycle range of 460 km on a single charge. The car is capable of hitting 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.9 seconds.

(Also Read: Slavia, Kushaq to drive Skoda's India story, says Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess)

Meanwhile, Skoda Auto India has recently announced a price hike on its recently launched Slavia sedan.

First Published Date: