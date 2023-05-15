Honda has unveiled the eNy1 electric SUV for the European markets
Though based on the HR-V, Honda says the e:Ny1 showcases new design language for its future EVs
One of the new design elements can be seen in how Honda badging has been done
The e:Ny1 electric SUV is based on Honda’s new e:N Architecture F platform
. The dedicated EV platform promises low centre of gravity and under-floor aerodynamics
Equipped with a 68.8 kWh battery, the EV can generate 201 hp of power and 310 Nm of torque
Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV promises a range of 412 kms on a single charge
Honda claims it can recharge from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes with DC fast charging
The interior of the electric SUV is dominated by this 15.1-inch touchscreen infotainment