Singer Vishal Mishra brings home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS worth 2.96 crore

Popular Indian singer Vishal Mishra, known for several blockbuster songs, has brought home the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 . The singer recently shared the purchase announcement on his social media handles, revealing the all-black Maybach GLS. The singer can be seen posing with the luxury SUV, while a second image shows his parents posing with the car. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale and is priced at ₹2.96 crore (ex-showroom).

Singer Vishal Mishra has brought home an all-black painted Mercedes-Maybach GLS, one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale in the country, which competes

Sharing the images, Vishal Mishra captioned the post, “Welcoming the new ride home. So #grateful 🙏🏽#maybachgls600 Ye Sab Apke Pyaar Se… Jai Mata Di !!"

Mishra’s last breakout songs were from the movie ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor. The singer was praised for his melodious voice which struck a chord with many. Given the massive success of his latest releases, the singer knows how to keep things comfortable for himself. The Maybach GLS is the epitome of luxury at Mercedes-Benz, bringing a regal cabin with the best of materials.

The cabin on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 gets Nappa leather upholstery, leather-wrapped surfaces, seats with ventilation, massage function, reclining ability and more. Unlike the standard GLS, the Maybach GLS is sold as a four or five-seater, which helps liberate even more space in the second row. Moreover, the model comes with an optional refrigerator and extendable folding tray, much like a first-class seat on an airline.

Power on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 motor that develops 548 bhp and 730 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The model gets an air suspension for a smooth ride quality, which can also be raised or lowered depending on the terrain.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS takes on the Range Rover LWB, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga, Maserati Levante, Lamborghini Urus and more in the segment. The uber-premium SUV segment has plenty of options and every manufacturer offers something special to attract the buyer. It certainly helps that these luxury SUVs aren’t just comfortable but fast too.

On the work front, Mishra has been basking in the success with several live shows that keep him engaged. He has also sung a song in the new release Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan called “Rang Isha Ka".

