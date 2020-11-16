Renault is gearing up to bring in new models in India soon. The French carmaker has teased a glimpse of its new upcoming sub-compact SUV for the Indian market, likely to be called Kiger, on social media today.

Renault had earlier hinted at the launch of a new sub-compact SUV in India early next year. However, it seems the unveiling of the SUV will take place some time later this year, before the official launch.

Ready for new adventures? Our fun and sporty new #Renault Showcar will drive you to your favorite playground, within and beyond city limits. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/YL7d6dsZjZ — Renault India PR (@RenaultIndiaPR) November 16, 2020





The teaser video promises a bold design for the Kiger SUV. What can be figured easily from the video are the futuristic LED headlights with turn indicators, roof spoiler at the rear, body-coloured door handles and LED tail lights. The front faec of the Kiger also seems quite bold with slightly different in design than existing Renault vehicles available in India.

The Kiger is likely to be based on the same CMF-A modular platform used by its global partner Nissan to build the Magnite SUV. Both carmakers share the platform, engines and other technical details for their cars. In fact, the engines available on Nissan Magnite SUV are also likely to make way into the Kiger SUV as well.

The new Renault SUV is also likely to get a large touchscreen infotainment screen. It is expected to come with smartphone connectivity and connected car technologies. The interior of the SUV is likely to feature automatic AC, multi-functional steering wheel, electric sunroof and a 360 degree camera.

Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV is likely to get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol manual and a turbocharged engine. The turbo variant of the Kiger is expected to have a maximum power of 99bhp and 160Nm of maximum torque.

Whne launched, the Renault Kiger SUV will take on rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.