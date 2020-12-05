Renault Kwid in South Africa is safer than India-spec model, reveals Global NCAP

Renault’s popular hatchback Kwid has undergone yet another crash test at the Global NCAP. This time Renault sent the South Africa-spec model as part of Global NCAP’s Safer Cars for Africa initiative. The South Africa-spec Renault Kwid has received a 2-star rating, making it safer than the model currently available in India.

The South African Renault Kwid with the recent facelift offers 2 airbags as standard. The protection offered to the driver head was rated adequate and good for the passengers. Both necks show good protection but the driver chest showed weak protection. An unstable body structure, unstable footwell structure and pedal movement, explain the two stars for adult occupant protection. The child occupant protection showed poor performance as the head contacted the interior of the car. The lack of three point belts in all seating positions and lack of ISOFIX anchorages contribute to the 2 star rating for Child occupant protection.

The Renault Kwid was first tested by Global NCAP when it was launched in India in 2016. It had received a dismal one-star rating four years ago. Since then, Renault has made substantial changes in its structure to improve its safety quotient. A version manufactured in Brazil was later tested by Latin NCAP where it achieved 3 stars, with side body airbags added to frontal airbags and ABS.

In October this year, Global NCAP once again put the Renault Kwid for a frontal impact test. The Kwid once again returned with a one-star rating for adult occupant protection.

Earlier this year, four more Indian cars underwent the crash test at Global NCAP. The newly-launched Mahindra Thar SUV passed the test with a four-star rating for both adult and child occupants. The 2020 Thar offers double frontal airbags as standard.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Kia Seltos SUV fared rather poorly.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso had failed to earn any stars in the latest round of safety ratings' test conducted by Global NCAP. The S-Presso failed to impress when tested for adult occupant protection, primarily because it only gets a driver-side airbag as standard.

Incidentally, the South Africa-spec model of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has done better than the India-spec model. The similarity in the results of both the tests, involving S-Presso and Kwid, raises questions about overall safety standards of the cars available in India vis-a-vis their overseas versions.