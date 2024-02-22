Range Rover Velar luxury SUV gets a massive 6.40 lakh price cut in India

Land Rover has silently reduced prices on the Range Rover Velar in India, bringing a massive price cut of ₹6.40 lakh. The 2024 Range Rover Velar now retails at ₹87.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The Range Rover Velar facelift went on sale in India last year with a price tag of ₹94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and the latest price revision certainly makes it a more delectable purchase in the segment.

The Range Rover Velar facelift went on sale in India last year with a price tag of ₹94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and the latest price revision certainly

Land Rover India retails the Velar in a single fully loaded variant with petrol and diesel engine options. The luxury SUV is positioned below the Range Rover Sport and impresses with its opulent cabin comprising a comfortable second row, as well as a stunning design language with a striking road presence.

Also Read : Range Rover Velar facelift launched at ₹94.30 lakh.

The Range Rover Velar facelift was launched in India last year priced at ₹ 94.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single fully-loaded variant

Range Rover Velar Facelift: Design Updates

The new Velar facelift arrived with a host of upgrades including the Pixel LED headlamps, revised bumpers at the front and rear for a sportier look, and a reworked front grille to bring the model more in line with the rest of the Range Rover models. The rear gets new wraparound LED taillights, while there are now new alloy wheels with flared wheel arches to give the profile a subtle change. Land Rover also introduced two new colours - Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey - on the Velar facelift.

Range Rover Velar Facelift: Features

The cabin also received prominent updates including a new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system from the bigger Range Rover. The new unit gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, in addition to features like wireless charging, active road noise cancellation, an air purifier, and two new leather colourways – Caraway and Deep Garnet. The SUV already comes with multi-zone climate control, air suspension, a panoramic sunroof and more.

Also Read : 2023 Range Rover Velar drive review: Luxury SUV for the elite buyer.

Range Rover Velar Facelift: Specifications

Power comes from 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The turbo petrol motor churns out 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel develops 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and also gets the Terrain Response 2 System with All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Watch: 2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite

Range Rover Velar Facelift: Rivals:

The 2024 Range Rover Velar competes against a host of offerings including the Volvo XC90 ( ₹1.01 crore), Audi Q7 ( ₹94.45 lakh), Mercedes-Benz GLE ( ₹96.40 lakh) and BMW X5 ( ₹96 lakh).

First Published Date: