Range Rover Sport SV debuts with 626 hp, vibrating seats and more. Details here

Land Rover has dropped the last letter of the suffix of Range Rover Sport SVR and introduced the new Range Rover Sport SV. The luxury high-performance SUV now comes with a completely new engine with mild-hybrid technology as part of the brand's greener powertrain strategy and a revised avatar but promises equally enticing performance capability. Land Rover has said that it will sell the car strictly as an Edition One, only to select clients chosen via invitation.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 31 May 2023, 13:19 PM
Range Rover Sport SV runs on 23-inch carbon fibre wheels with optional carbon ceramic brakes.

The new Range Rover Sport SV comes powered by a new 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with mild-hybrid technology, which replaces the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 motor that works under the hood of the Range Rover Sport SVR. The new engine is capable of churning out 626 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of massive torque output. This means the high-performance SUV in its revised avatar can churn out 59 hp more power and 100 Nm of additional torque than before. For transmission duty, the car gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Speaking about its performance figures, the new Range Rover Sport SV, which is the most potent in the lineup ever, reaches the 96 kmph speed mark from a standstill position in 3.6 seconds. The SUV tops out at 290 kmph flat out, says the British automaker. Considering the 2,560 kg weight of the SUV, these are pretty impressive figures.

Land Rover says the customers can opt for the world's first 23-inch carbon fibre wheels, which reduces the car's weight by 36 kg. Also, this SUV comes with the option of having carbon ceramic Brembo brakes that reduce further 34 kg weight from the car. Also, the customers can opt for a carbon fibre hood to save around 76 kg weight.

The SUV claims to come with unique front seats that get built-in transducers. These seats vibrate depending on the music being played through the 1,430-watt 29-speaker Meridian sound system. As the automaker claims, this allows the driver and the front passenger to feel the music.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 13:19 PM IST
