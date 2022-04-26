Range Rover Sport SUV to debut in its third generation on May 10

Jaguar Land Rover has released teaser images of the new third-generation Range Rover Sport SUV as it gears up to make its world debut on May 10. The teaser images provide a glimpse into the modernist interior of the luxury performance SUV featuring a dynamic, cockpit-like driving position, architectural lightness and precise detailing. The interior of the new Range Rover Sport makes use of fine materials, setting the tone for premium owning experience.

Another teaser image gives a glimpse at the narrow LED headlight on the front face of the luxury performance SUV. The newest member of the Range Rover family blends its strong presence with the on-road capabilities as well as the latest advanced digital and chassis technologies.

(Also read | JLR commits to reduce vehicle emissions by 54% across value chain by 2030)

The Range Rover Sport SUV is known for its adventure and performance skills. The vehicle has previously completed a series of challenges including a record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a first recorded crossing of the ‘Empty Quarter’ desert in the Arabian Peninsula and a first ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China, in 2018.

The current version of the Range Rover Sport SUV has become one of the company's best-selling models. For the past five years, it has outsold the standard Range Rover by more than 40% and more recently has fought with the smaller Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport for the JLR's best-selling overall model position, Autocar UK reported.

With the new MLA Flex architecture from Land Rover, the latest Range Rover Sport will be propositioned differently from the outgoing car, the report stated. The new shell is claimed to bring 50% more torsional stiffness and to reduce structure-borne noise by 24%. It also promises to substantially improve rolling refinement for the Range Rover family.

