Range Rover, Land Rover's most luxurious SUV, launched in India at 2.31 crore

Land Rover India has launched the new generation Range Rover SUV in India today. Launched in global markets last year, the 2022 Range Rover is priced at ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The carmaker has also announced that the bookings for the SUV is now open for Indian customers from today.

The 2022 Range Rover SUV, which is now in its fifth generation, comes with a new look, new engine options and is loaded with new technology with features galore. It is based on the carmaker's new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture.

Land Rover will offer the new Range Rover SUV in three trims which include SE, HSE and Autobiography. The company will also offer a First Edition variant till next year, which will be based on the Autobiography model featuring unique specification. The variant will be offered exclusively in Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five exterior colours.

2022 Range Rover stands more than 5 metres in length, which extends up to 5.25 metres in the long wheelbase version, 2.20 metres in width, 1.87 metres in height, with a wheelbase of almost 3 metres which goes up to 3.19 metres in the long wheelbase version. The new Range Rover SUV will be available in both Standard or Long Wheelbase versions with five seats. The LWB Range Rover will also get a third row to accommodate seven occupants.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The Range Rover sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation Range Rover ups the desirability quotient significantly higher."

In terms of looks, the new Range Rover comes with a new grille and digital LED headlamp design with DRLs with a beam range of up to 500 metres. The SUV has sloping roofline and a new boat tail rear with a split tailgate.

Step inside, and one will find the Range Rover has undergone several changes. There is a new 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment screen which is paired with Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro system. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides the main infotainment screen, there is also a pair of 11.4-inch touchscreen units for the rear passengers. It also gets a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature Sound System as well as Cabin Air Purification Pro to keep the cabin free of polluted particles.

Under the hood, the fifth generation Range Rover SUV offers three options. There is a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine which is capable of generating an output of 394 hp and 550 Nm of peak torque. There is also a diesel unit with similar displacement producing 341 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The third option is a massive 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 515 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque.