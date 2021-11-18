Proving pro-EV stance: US President Joe Biden takes Hummer EV for a spin

The US President Joe Biden has been vocal for the electric vehicle adoption. Through his various moves and announcements he has proved that he is a pro-EV person. Previously, he promoted the electric vehicles by driving the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck and now, he climbed behind the steering of GMC's Hummer electric SUV on Wednesday.

Not only posing with the all-electric version of the iconic GMC Hummer, Biden also took the EV for a spin and sped off with a screeching of tyres, during a test drive to tout billions of dollars in electric vehicle investment.

Biden also jovially asked the reporters if anyone want to jump in the back or on the roof of the EV, after taking a few laps with the pure electric Hummer at a General Motors plant in Detroit. "These suckers are something else!" he said after test driving the electric vehicle. Clearly, Biden was enjoying driving the EV.

Joe Biden's test drive of the GMC Hummer EV was part of a nationwide tour of the US President to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which he signed into law on Monday.

Biden also praised the automakers like General Motors, Ford for embracing electric vehicles. "In the auto industry, Detroit's leading the world in electric vehicles," Biden said. Interestingly, he did not mention Tesla, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of US EV sales. He also said that up until now, China has been leading in this race, but that's about to change because of infrastructure law.

The Hummer EV comes as one of the most awaited electric vehicles. The GMC Hummer remains one of the iconic cars of all time, specially made famous by the US armed forces. The car is known for its capability to run on any terrain. GMC promises that the Hummer EV too will come with similar capability.