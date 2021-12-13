Production of new Skoda Kodiaq SUV begins ahead of launch next year

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday announced that production of the new Kodiaq SUV has begun at its manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The facelift model features various design and aerodynamic improvements on the outside and in the cabin. Skoda Kodiaq was first introduced in the country and the world in 2017.

The Czech car brand will launch the new Kodiaq SUV in the country in January next year, hoping to replicate the success of Kushaq SUV that was launched earlier this year. The facelift model is based on the carmaker's internationally acclaimed MQB platform, and further builds on its safety, driving dynamics, comfort and technology quotients.

Facelift Skoda Kodiaq is the second SUV introduced by the brand in India this year with the aim to strengthen its position in the sports utility vehicle segment in the country. “We believe that the offerings of the New KODIAQ, will lead connoisseurs of design and aesthetics to appreciate the SUV even more," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India. Adding to this, Managing Director, Gurpratap Boparai said, “We add yet another product that provides the Indian customer with the best of technology, safety and comfort."

(Also read | Success strategy: How Skoda records 90% sales growth in southern India?)

The new Kodiaq SUV, which has already been introduced in global markets, gets a powerful TSI petrol engine for the top-spec RS variant. The model is available in Active, Ambition and Style trim levels, as well as in L&K, Sportline and RS variants. However, it isn't yet confirmed if the RS version of the new Kodiaq will be brought to India as well.

Facelift Kodiaq SUV features a newly designed, more vertical Skoda grille, Matrix LED headlights, aluminium-effect trims on the front and rear apron, among others. The new model now looks visually more robust in its appearance with improved aerodynamics. It is expected to be offered with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. Expect the cabin to come equipped with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and a 9.2-inch infotainment system.