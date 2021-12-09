Success strategy: How Skoda records 90% sales growth in southern India?

Skoda Auto claims that its focus on increasing touchpoints across South India has resulted in the Czech premium car brand posting a 90 per cent growth in sales in the region. The Czech automaker aid that its customer touchpoints in southern India have grown by 84 per cent over the last one year.

This has resulted in the company reaching to more customers, which eventually helped Skoda India to post 90 per cent sales growth in south India.

The Volkswagen AG owned car brand also said that its dealership network increased from 38 in 2020 to 70 touchpoints in 2021. This was a part of the brand's expansion strategy to reach more consumers. Skoda also claims that its has doubled its city-wise presence in southern India from 19 cities in December 2019 to 38 in November 2021.