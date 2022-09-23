HT Auto
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come with the usual ICE avatar as well as mild hybrid and strong hybrid variants. Toyota's Urban Cruiser HyRyder will be its closest rival as Maruti aims to end dominance of Korean SUVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 12:08 PM
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Maruti Suzuki is all set to announce the price for one of its biggest launches of the year - the Grand Vitara SUV. While the carmaker has not revealed the exact date for the official price launch, it is expected to happen within this month to get maximum traction ahead of the festive month. At around 54,000 bookings, early indications are already pointing to a challenge to other established rivals in the mid-size SUV space. However, the success of Grand Vitara would also depend on how compelling its price structure is.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will take a straight aim at its Korean rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the two best-selling SUVs in the mid-size category. Both the Korean SUVs, which come loaded with features, are priced between the range of 10.44 lakh to 18.65 lakh. The Grand Vitara, which offers more powertrain options and features like Head-up Display, AllGrip technology is likely to be priced slightly above that range.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs
Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs
Hyundai Elantra 2022
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs
(Also watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara first drive review)

A hint at Grand Vitara's pricing can be gauged from how Toyota Motor priced the Urban Cruiser HyRyder, technical cousin to the Maruti SUV. The HyRyder price starts at 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for its entry-level strong hybrid variants. The top-spec V eDrive 2WD HYBRID has been launched at almost 19 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing for the mild-hybrid versions are awaited.

While Grand Vitara has both mild hybrid and strong hybrid variants, it also offers a petrol manual with all-wheel drive technology. The base variants like Sigma, Delta and Zeta will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions, and are likely to take on the lower variants of the Creta and Seltos. The variants with e-CVT transmission and AllGrip badging are expected to cost above 15 lakh slab.

The Grand Vitara will be offered with a 1.5 litre Intelligent Electric Hybrid and a 1.5 litre Smart Hybrid powertrain. The option to pick a hybrid variant over the standard ICE variants will give Grand Vitara and edge over Creta and Seltos, which are offered only in petrol and diesel.

The mild-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara, which include the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, are likely to be priced between 11 lakh and 15 lakh bracket.

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki
