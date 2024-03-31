Pre-facelift Hyundai Creta iVT recalled in India over oil pump issue

Hyundai India has issued a recall for the Creta iVT over a faulty electronic oil pump (EOP) controller in India. The recall campaign impacted the pre-facelift version of the Hyundai Creta SUV. However, the South Korean auto giant didn't reveal how many units of the SUV have been impacted by the recall.

Hyundai India is recalling the pre-facelift version of the second-generation Creta SV for inspection and repair of the iVT EOP controller. The car manufacturer has already sent messages to the affected customers notifying the recall. Also, the OEM has requested customers to get their vehicles inspected at their nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships. The owners of the pre-facelift Hyundai Creta iVT models can check if their vehicle is among those recalled by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the dedicated page of Hyundai India’s official website. The automaker has promised to perform inspection and repair work on the affected cars without any cost to the customers.

Interestingly, this recall impacting the Hyundai Creta comes just a few days after the automaker recalled the Verna sedan owing to an error in the EOP controller. The Verna sedan too faced the same issue with the iVT.

Also, this latest recall from Hyundai India comes on the heels of Kia's recall campaign for the Seltos SUV in India, which impacted 4,358 units of the car. Kia explained that the recall for the Seltos was issued due to a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller. Both the Seltos and Creta are basically siblings from two sister brands and both these SUVs share several components too. The iVT in the Hyundai Creta is essentially a renamed CVT gearbox.

Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for several years. The SUV received a major facelift just a few months ago, in which it has donned a new design and fresh features. Also, recently, Hyundai introduced the N Line version of the Creta, increasing its appeal further.

