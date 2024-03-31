HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Pre Facelift Hyundai Creta Ivt Recalled In India Over Oil Pump Issue

Pre-facelift Hyundai Creta iVT recalled in India over oil pump issue

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2024, 10:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai has issued a recall impacting the pre-facelift version of the second-generation Creta's iVT variants.
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai has issued a recall impacting the pre-facelift version of the second-generation Creta's IVT variants.
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai has issued a recall impacting the pre-facelift version of the second-generation Creta's IVT variants.

Hyundai India has issued a recall for the Creta iVT over a faulty electronic oil pump (EOP) controller in India. The recall campaign impacted the pre-facelift version of the Hyundai Creta SUV. However, the South Korean auto giant didn't reveal how many units of the SUV have been impacted by the recall.

Hyundai India is recalling the pre-facelift version of the second-generation Creta SV for inspection and repair of the iVT EOP controller. The car manufacturer has already sent messages to the affected customers notifying the recall. Also, the OEM has requested customers to get their vehicles inspected at their nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships. The owners of the pre-facelift Hyundai Creta iVT models can check if their vehicle is among those recalled by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the dedicated page of Hyundai India’s official website. The automaker has promised to perform inspection and repair work on the affected cars without any cost to the customers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 9.90 - 10.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

Interestingly, this recall impacting the Hyundai Creta comes just a few days after the automaker recalled the Verna sedan owing to an error in the EOP controller. The Verna sedan too faced the same issue with the iVT.

Also, this latest recall from Hyundai India comes on the heels of Kia's recall campaign for the Seltos SUV in India, which impacted 4,358 units of the car. Kia explained that the recall for the Seltos was issued due to a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller. Both the Seltos and Creta are basically siblings from two sister brands and both these SUVs share several components too. The iVT in the Hyundai Creta is essentially a renamed CVT gearbox.

Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for several years. The SUV received a major facelift just a few months ago, in which it has donned a new design and fresh features. Also, recently, Hyundai introduced the N Line version of the Creta, increasing its appeal further.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2024, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Creta Seltos Verna Hyundai Creta Creta Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.