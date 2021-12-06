Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a virtual race car built for the console tracks

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is likely to be your next car of choice on the tracks of Gran Turismo 7 game that is scheduled for a PS4 and PS5 release in March of 2022. And Porsche has gone ahead to not just bring the concept vehicle to the virtual world but has also created an actual-size prototype in the real world.

Needless to say, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo looks stunning.

A look at the side profile of Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept car.

This is reportedly the first time that Porsche has designed and created a car for the Grand Turismo game brand. And the Vision Gran Turismo, on expected lined, looks like the perfect supercar from the near future while still retaining very real design elements. “The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is more than just a gaming fantasy. It is a realistic look into the future that will definitely help us with development in the years ahead," says Peter Varga, Director of Exterior Design at Porsche AG.

Porsche informs that the Vision Gran Turismo was developed by a team of designers who are enthusiastic gamers as well. Built using cabin fiber and titanium, the supercar concept has a low profile, deep character lines, adaptive rear spoiler and stretched-out LED light systems.

A wide rear LED profile dominates the back view of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept car.

The cabin of the two-seater Vision Gran Turismo has a yoke-shaped steering wheel, transparent instrument cluster and a minimalist center console.

A look at the cabin of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo.

Although intended to be an electric concept vehicle, Porsche has not revealed the in-game specs that the car would boast of. But it may be quite certain that future Porsche models in the real world may indeed take some inspiration from the Vision Gran Turismo.

Porsche, however, isn't the only brand to design futuristic models for gaming platforms. The likes of Jaguar, Mercedes and many others have had models to appeal to racing gamers and some of these have also become a base for real-world models.