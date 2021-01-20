Porsche extends the Taycan model range with 'most affordable' rear-drive variant

Porsche has unveiled a new entry-level variant of its popular electric sports car model Taycan. The carmaker shared the first details of the new model which it said will be the most affordable Taycan on offer. This will be the fourth variant of Porsche's first all-electric sports car.

The new Taycan includes new features introduced in the other versions at the model year changeover. The new variant will be a rear-wheel drive. As on the other variants, optional equipment includes a colour head-up display and an on-board charger with a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. With Functions on Demand (FoD), Taycan drivers can purchase various additional convenience or assistance functions as required.

The new Taycan will have aerodynamically optimised 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels and black anodised brake callipers. The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black are the same as those on the Taycan 4S. LED headlights are fitted as standard.

The cockpit of the Taycan has been designed in a fashion that places a clear focus on the driver axis. There is also a central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional display for the front passenger. As standard, the Taycan comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment.

With the standard Performance Battery, the new entry-level model delivers up to 408 PS of output. A single-deck Performance Battery with a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh is fitted as standard. The two-deck Performance Battery Plus is available as an option. The batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 22 minutes and that power for a further 100 kilometres is achieved after only five minutes. The new Taycan can run between 431-484 kms on single charge.

However, this new model is slower than the other Taycan models. The new model can do zero to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds. The all-wheel-drive versions of Taycan can do it under 4 seconds.