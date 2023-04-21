Porsche open bookings for 2023 Cayenne in India, deliveries to start in July

Porsche is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, the carmaker has initiated bookings for the models. The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift was showcased earlier this week at the Shanghai Auto Show. The carmaker has not announced yet the date of the official launch of the SUV in India. However, the delivery of the new Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe will start in India from July.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne will continue to be powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine which has been tweaked to churn out better output than before. The engine is capable of generating 348 hp of power and 499 Nm of peak torque. Porsche is offering Cayenne with E-Hybrid powertrain mated to a turbocharged V6 unit. The electric motor is now more powerful with an output of 174 hp. The battery, which has grown in capacity to 25.9 kWh, helps the car churn out a total output of 463 hp.

The Cayenne S now has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine rather than the previous V6 engine. This engine produces a substantially higher output of 468 hp and 599 Nm. The standard model and the Coupe can hit the 96 kmph mark from a standstill position in 4.4 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package, while the top speed is 272 kmph. The range-topping Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT has a 650 hp generating twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces higher power than before. It hits 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds at a top speed of 304 kmph.

In terms of other changes, the new Porsche Cayenne comes with several design tweaks. It is now offered with Matrix Design LED headlamps as standard. The hood and fenders have been redesigned. The taillights too have been updated. The SUV has three different colour options: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Grey.

The biggest change has been made inside the cabin. It now gets a new dashboard with a 12.6-inch freestanding curved fully digital instrument cluster. The centre stack gets a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The gear shifter is mounted on the dashboard between the two screens. Also, the cabin gets an angled section on the console that holds a panel with switches and capacitive buttons for the HVAC controls.

The SUV now gets a 15-watt inductive charging tray for mobile devices. The front passenger is also offered a 10.9-inch display, which allows the person to operate the navigation system or stream videos.

