Top five cars in India with almost zero waiting period

The festive season is considered one of the best times in India when upbeat consumer sentiment and an array of offers from automakers and dealers result in an uptick in passenger vehicle sales. This year too is no different as several automakers have reported a surge in demand and sales for their respective cars during the Navratri last month and during Dhanteras a few days back. The festive mood is very much there, which is expected to continue till the end of November 2023, resulting in an upbeat sales picture for the Indian auto industry.
No wonder, car manufacturers in India are betting big on this time like every year to grab a chunky sales number in their pockets. One of the key factors that play a crucial role in the purchase decision of car buyers is the waiting period for the particular vehicle. While many cars come with prolonged waiting periods stretching months, some come with very short waiting periods.
If you are looking to buy a car and bring it home without much delay, here are the top five cars in India right now that you can get with almost zero waiting period.
Tata Tiago remains one of the bestselling hatchbacks in India. The compact and practical design, host of upmarket features onboard, a peppy thre-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine, option of CNG powertrain, and choices of five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes altogether make this hatchback a popular one. The car comes with an almost nil waiting period, which is essentially another factor boosting its sales across India.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sits in the same league as Tata Tiago. It is one of the key revenue churners for the South Korean automaker in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in both petrol and CNG powertrains, while transmission choices for the hatchback include both manual and AMT units. If you are planning to bring home a car without much waiting period, this is another choice you can explore.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most important cars from the automaker launched in 2023. The five-door version of Jimny has been specially designed and developed for India and launched here after being showcased at the Auto Expo in February 2023. Available in Zeta and Alpha trim options, this SUV gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine powering the vehicle. It comes with a very short waiting period.
Renault Kwid has been one of the consistent sales performers for the French automaker in India since its launch. After the discontinuation of the 800 cc engine, this small hatchback is currently available with a 1.0-litre petrol powerplant, which is available with manual and AMT gearbox options. Some of the trims of the car is available with almost no waiting period.
Skoda Kushaq came as one of the key products from the Czech automaker and this SUV has become the brand's best-performing model within a short span after its launch in 2021. Available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engine options, the Skoda Kushaq plays a crucial role in the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 strategy. Some of the trims of this SUV are available with almost nil waiting period.