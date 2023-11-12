Top five cars in India with almost zero waiting period

The festive season is considered one of the best times in India when upbeat consumer sentiment and an array of offers from automakers and dealers result in an uptick in passenger vehicle sales. This year too is no different as several automakers have reported a surge in demand and sales for their respective cars during the Navratri last month and during Dhanteras a few days back. The festive mood is very much there, which is expected to continue till the end of November 2023, resulting in an upbeat sales picture for the Indian auto industry.

No wonder, car manufacturers in India are betting big on this time like every year to grab a chunky sales number in their pockets. One of the key factors that play a crucial role in the purchase decision of car buyers is the waiting period for the particular vehicle. While many cars come with prolonged waiting periods stretching months, some come with very short waiting periods.

Also Read : Driving home your brand new car this Diwali? Top tips to stay safe

If you are looking to buy a car and bring it home without much delay, here are the top five cars in India right now that you can get with almost zero waiting period.