Petrol and diesel prices are moving skyward. How to minimise your fuel bill

Some good practices can improve the fuel efficiency of a vehicle, which would eventually bring down the fuel bill for the owner.
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 09:42 AM
Following some simple steps, you can save your fuel bill.

Petrol and diesel prices have been surging fast and are currently at their highest levels in India. This has been causing trouble for the motorists by raising their fuel bills and other common people as well by raising their daily expenses. In such a situation, one can try to minimise his or her fuel bill by taking some crucial steps.

Some good practices can improve the fuel efficiency of a vehicle, which would eventually bring down the cost of fuel for the owner. Here are some steps to minimise your fuel bill.

Stop unnecessary engine idling

While waiting for a signal, motorists often keep their engines idle. This results in a huge amount of fuel consumption cumulatively. In case, the signal is taking longer to turn green from red, the engine can be turned off to save fuel. This strategy can save a lot of fuel and money as well in long run.

Don't drive aggressively

The more you put pressure on the accelerator, the engine is assigned to work harder, resulting in increased fuel consumption. Hence, driving at optimum speed can save fuel and precious money.

Optimize your route intelligently

Reaching point B from point A may have multiple routes. But choosing the shortest and right one is important to save fuel. The routes that are longer or have traffic congestion would result in more fuel consumption. Hence, choose your route wisely.

Check and maintain OEM prescribed tyre pressure

Maintaining optimum tyre pressure can provide optimum fuel efficiency. Lower tyre pressure results in an overworked engine that eventually consumes more fuel than regular. Hence, always maintain optimum OEM prescribed tyre pressure.

Conduct regular maintenance for better vehicle health

A vehicle should be well maintained to keep it in the best health, which impacts the fuel efficiency as well. Regular maintenance and checks of a vehicle can give you desired mileage and save a lot of money as well.

