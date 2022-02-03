Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa

Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa

Jaguar and Land Rover car owners will be able to perform various functions by using voice commands.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 05:10 PM
Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles' Pivi Pro infotainment system will work with the Amazon Alexa.

More than 200,000 Jaguar and Land Rover cars are all set to receive Amazon Alexa through an over-the-air (OTA_ software update on their infotainment system. These Jaguar and Land Rover models will include both old and new models.

(Also Read: Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 55.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The British luxury carmaker owned by Tata Group has said that the virtual assistant will be added to models that are equipped with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Recently updated Range Rover too comes with Amazon Alexa virtual assistant.

The automaker has said that it is working closely with Amazon to ensure seamless integration of Alexa with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. The auto company has also said that this comes as a collaborative approach to develop a system that will ensure that customers will enjoy the same Alexa experience in their vehicles that they already use in the home. Jaguar Land Rover also claims that this feature will add even greater functionality in the future.

The Jaguar Land Rover car owners will be able to use the voice to make phone calls, change radio stations and set destinations for the navigation system using Alexa virtual assistant. The automaker claims that all these functions can be performed by just simple voice commands. Also, customers can use Alexa to check the news, get weather updates and control their smart home devices such as lights and garage doors as well.

The Jaguar and Land Rover car owners in the United States and the United Kingdom is claimed to be able to use the Jaguar and Land Rover Remote Skill. This means that the customers can use an Alexa-enabled device, such as a smartphone or Echo Dot, to check a wide range of information about their vehicles. These include the range of the vehicle, door locks, remote access to climate control etc.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 05:10 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover connected car
Related Stories
You could win a Chevy Corvette Z51 for finding a dog if you live in this country
30 Jan 2022
Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range: JLR adds Amazon feature in I-Pace SUV
03 Feb 2022
Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached
31 Jan 2022
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
03 Feb 2022
Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera
02 Feb 2022
Bajaj-made affordable Triumph roadster spotted overseas. To rival Royal Enfield
02 Feb 2022
Aston Martin DBX707 debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV with 697 hp
02 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS