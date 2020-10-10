Over 5.2 lakh Hyundai Creta units sold in India since 2015

Hyundai Creta was originally launched in the Indian market back in 2015, and the model stepped into the second generation in March'20. Creta became hugely popular in the Indian market thanks to its appealing looks, comfort oriented cabin and long list of features which helped making it a trusted name in the industry.

Hyundai recently announced that the all-new Creta has crossed 1,15,000 units bookings milestone since its launch in earlier this year. Moreover, the company also announced that it has sold over 5.2 lakh Creta units in India since its launch in 2015. "Reaffirming a legacy of leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5,20,000 sales mark since its launch in 2015," said, Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai revealed in a recent press note that the Creta 2020 has recorded 'phenomenal response' which has propelled the company's market share in the segment to 26 % in Jan ~ Sept 2020. “It is indeed a moment of pride for Hyundai as the new Creta has emerged as the customer’s Brand of Choice when considering SUVs. The overwhelming response reiterates trust and love of the Indian customers in the Creta brand name," Garg added.

As per Hyundai, Creta 2020 has become the most researched car on its ‘Click to Buy’ digital sales platform. It comes with the company's popular 'WONDER Warranty' options - 3 Years/unlimited km or 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km. Some of the rivals to the Hyundai Creta include Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier.