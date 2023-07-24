Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra buys Range Rover Velar SUV

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has added a brand new Range Rover Velar SUV to his car collection. The world javelin champion recently drove home the Velar SUV, which costs around ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). The athlete was seen posing with the new Velar, wrapped in Santorini Black Metallic exterior colour, outside the Land Rover showroom in Haryana. Chopra's model is the outgoing version of the SUV, which is slated for a facelift soon. The 2023 Range Rover Velar is expected to hit the Indian roads before the festive season this year.

Range Rover Velar is one of the best-selling Land Rover SUVs in India. It is offered in both petrol and diesel versions. The SUV comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit that can churn out 247 bhp of power and 365 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine can generate 201 bhp of power and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to an automatic gearbox.

Neeraj Chopra shot to fame when he won gold medal in men's javelin at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. His achievement was rewarded by Mahindra and Mahindra by gifting him a special edition of its flagship SUV XUV700. Chopra is an avid biker with several two-wheelers in his collection. They range from Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster to Bajaj Pulsar 200F.

Earlier, Land Rover opened the bookings for theRange Rover Velar in India. The new Range Rover Velar is available in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options - the 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering a power of 246 bhp and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 201 bhp and 420 Nm torque. The carmaker has not announced the prices yet. It is expected to cost around ₹1 crore.

The luxury SUV has been updated with a new grille up-front that is complemented by new Pixel LED headlights and Dynamic Bend Lighting. JLR has added two new colour options as well. There is Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey with Deep Garnet and Caraway colours for the interior.

The infotainment is an 11.4-inch unit that is curved and has been integrated into the dashboard. The luxuriousness is increased by the noise cancellation feature that the Velar comes with. It cancels out the outdoor noise and makes the cabin even more quieter. There is an air purification system also on board which comes with PM 2.5 filtration as well as CO2 management. There is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer as well as a wireless charger.

