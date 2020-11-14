Top Sections
Nissan Magnite will take on a long list of rivals once it is officially launched in the Indian market. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Nissan Magnite likely to launch on November 26, say sources

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Nissan Magnite will be offered in four grades - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, and as many as 20 variants.
  • It is expected to be very competitively priced against the competition.

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is headed straight to the Indian market and sources suggest that it will likely launch on the November 26. Select Nissan dealerships have also started accepting unofficial pre-bookings at a token amount ranging in between 11,000 to 25,000. It will sit in the hotly contested subcompact SUV space and will rival the likes of cars such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and the recently-launched Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Nissan has already revealed details on the production-spec Magnite SUV and has confirmed all the details on its variants, engine options, transmission and colour choices.

The car is going to be offered in four grades - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, and as many as 20 variants. The Sonet rival will be introduced in eight colour options - five single-tone and three dual-tone. (Full details here)

Under the hood, the Magnite will be plonked with two powertrain options - a 1.0-litre B4D dual-VVT and a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbocharged engine. Reports hint that the maximum power output will range between 71 bhp and 98 bhp, while the torque figures would sit between 96 Nm and 160 Nm. The transmission options will include a 5-speed manual unit as well as company's popular X-Tronic CVT box.

Magnite is going to be a very significant product for the company and it is even seen as a make-or-break offering for Nissan in India. The Japanese carmaker is expected to introduce the car in an extremely competitive pricing structure which will be Magnite's biggest weapon against the already established rivals.