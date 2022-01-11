This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
Nissan Magnite, which was launched in late 2020, had a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kicks SUV prices used to start from ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike.
Nissan India has increased the prices of both its models Magnite and Kicks from January. Both the SUVs have received a price hike by up to ₹25,000 for certain variants. According to Nissan, the price hikes were necessitated by rising cost of parts among others.
After the latest price hike, Nissan Magnite SUV prices now start from ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top-spec XV Premium Turbo CVT variant. The price of Magnite used to start from ₹5.71 lakh (ex-showroom) before the hike and topped out at ₹9.89 lakh. The maximum hike that Magnite variants have received is ₹9,000.
Nissan Magnite, when launched, was India's most affordable SUV. Later its rival RenaultKiger claimed the title before losing it again recently after a price hike. The difference in price between the Magnite and Kiger is now merely around ₹3,000 for base variants.
On the other hand, the five-seater Nissan Kicks SUV has also received a price hike this month. In 2020, Nissan had launched the Kicks SUV with Turbo option in India. The starting price since has been at ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-spec 1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT variant was at ₹14.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which later went up to ₹14.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
After the latest hike, there is no difference in price of the base variant of the SUV. However, variants on the higher side have received a hike of ₹20,000 at least. The hikes have been particularly implemented in the Kicks models with the 1.3-litre engine. The top variant has received a price hike of ₹25,000 and now costs ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom).