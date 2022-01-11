Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices

Nissan India has increased the prices of both its models Magnite and Kicks from January. Both the SUVs have received a price hike by up to ₹25,000 for certain variants. According to Nissan, the price hikes were necessitated by rising cost of parts among others.

Nissan Magnite, which was launched in late 2020, had a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kicks SUV prices used to start from ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) before the price hike.

After the latest price hike, Nissan Magnite SUV prices now start from ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top-spec XV Premium Turbo CVT variant. The price of Magnite used to start from ₹5.71 lakh (ex-showroom) before the hike and topped out at ₹9.89 lakh. The maximum hike that Magnite variants have received is ₹9,000.

Nissan Magnite, when launched, was India's most affordable SUV. Later its rival Renault Kiger claimed the title before losing it again recently after a price hike. The difference in price between the Magnite and Kiger is now merely around ₹3,000 for base variants.

On the other hand, the five-seater Nissan Kicks SUV has also received a price hike this month. In 2020, Nissan had launched the Kicks SUV with Turbo option in India. The starting price since has been at ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-spec 1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT variant was at ₹14.15 lakh (ex-showroom), which later went up to ₹14.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

After the latest hike, there is no difference in price of the base variant of the SUV. However, variants on the higher side have received a hike of ₹20,000 at least. The hikes have been particularly implemented in the Kicks models with the 1.3-litre engine. The top variant has received a price hike of ₹25,000 and now costs ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom).