Nissan India sells 5,605 cars in November, Magnite remains car of the month

Nissan India on Wednesday announced that it registered a wholesale of 5,605 passenger vehicles in last month. Nissan registered a wholesale number of 2,651 units in the Indian market last month, registering a 161 per cent growth over the same month a year ago.

(Also read: Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales)

Exports number of the car manufacturer too witnessed a surge last month. Nissan states it shipped 2,954 units to overseas markets in November, recording 152 per cent growth over the same month last year.

Nissan Magnite compact SUV has been performing exceptionally well for the car manufacturer, since its inception in the Indian market. Magnite has garnered more than 73,000 bookings since launch late 2020, churning a significant chunk of revenue for the automaker. Nissan Magnite has sold more than 30,000 units so far, claims the automaker.

Another factor that may have played a key role in the automaker's sales growth in November was a boost in festive season demand.

The automaker was offering festive benefits like hefty discounts on its new models. This strategy too helped the automaker to post higher sales numbers last month. Nissan India offered a discount of ₹one lakh on its Kicks SUV during the last festive season to attract consumers.

As Nissan India claims, increased focus on digital sales too is helping the brand to reach more consumers. It claims that 31 per cent of the total bookings are coming from digital sales channels.

Nissan India further claims that its market share in the Indian passenger vehicle segment has increased thanks to the Magnite. The auto OEM witnessed its market share in the PV segment increased to 1.38 per cent in April-October 2021 period from 0.38 per cent in the same period last year.