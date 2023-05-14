Nissan Magnite can be availed with benefits up to 57,000 in May

It has been a power player for the brand in the sub-compact SUV segment
The company has come up with lucrative offers for the model in May
Benefits up to ₹57,000 are available depending on variants and location
Benefits include cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonus, etc
The company is also offering a Gold Service Pack for customers
A special finance offer at an interest rate of 6.99% p.a.is available too
This will be applicable if availed through Nissan Finance
Customers can avail exchange bonus of ₹18,000 on all variants, except XE
Corporate discount of ₹7,000 can be availed on all variants expect XE