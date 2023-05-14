Nissan Magnite can be availed with benefits up to 57,000 in May

Published May 14, 2023

It has been a power player for the brand in the sub-compact SUV segment 

The company has come up with lucrative offers for the model in May

Benefits up to 57,000 are available depending on variants and location

Benefits include cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonus, etc

The company is also offering a Gold Service Pack for customers

A special finance offer at an interest rate of 6.99% p.a.is available too

This will be applicable if availed through Nissan Finance

Customers can avail exchange bonus of 18,000 on all variants, except XE

Corporate discount of 7,000 can be availed on all variants expect XE
