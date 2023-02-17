Next-gen Hyundai Verna to debut on 21st March: Bookings open

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Motor India is working on the next generation of the Verna for the Indian market. Now, the South Korean manufacturer has announced that the 2023 Verna will be launching on 21st March. The bookings for the new sedan have already been opened and it can be reserved at Hyundai's official website or by visiting a dealership. The token amount is set to ₹25,000.