Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Next Gen Hyundai Verna To Debut On 21st March: Bookings Open

Next-gen Hyundai Verna to debut on 21st March: Bookings open

Hyundai Motor India is working on the next generation of the Verna for the Indian market. Now, the South Korean manufacturer has announced that the 2023 Verna will be launching on 21st March. The bookings for the new sedan have already been opened and it can be reserved at Hyundai's official website or by visiting a dealership. The token amount is set to 25,000.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 10:56 AM
Follow us on:
Hyundai has not yet revealed the Verna officially. They are only releasing teasers for the mid-size sedan.
First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 10:56 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna Hyundai Motor India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS