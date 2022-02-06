Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nexon, Punch drive Tata's sales momentum, sell 23,843 units combined in January

Nexon, Punch drive Tata's sales momentum, sell 23,843 units combined in January

Owing to the sales success of these Tata Nexon and Punch SUVs, the homegrown automaker posted a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM
Nexon and Punch SUVs contributed to nearly 24,000 units for Tata Motors' overall sales in January this year.

Tata Motors has witnessed an impressive growth momentum in the very first month of 2022 owing to the success of its two SUVs Nexon and Punch. The Tata Nexon compact SUV has sold 13,816 units in January 2022, while the Tata Punch sub-compact SUV has sold 10,027 units last month.

Nexon was the bestselling SUV in the country last month.

(Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV promises a new look, up to 622 km range: Key facts to know)

While Nexon grabbed the fourth position in the top 10 bestselling passenger vehicles in the country in January this year, Tata Punch too entered the list within just five months after its launch in India.

Owing to the sales success of these two Tata SUVs, the homegrown automaker posted a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales. The automaker sold a total of 76,210 units last month including export to international markets.

Tata Motors announced a price hike of its compact SUV Nexon in November last year by up to 11,000. This resulted in a revised price range for the Nexon range, which is currently available between 7.30 lakh and 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom). However, despite the price hike appeal of this compact SUV continues, as suggests the latest sales data.

The Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel on offer as well. The petrol motor churns out 120 hp of power, while the diesel variant kicks out 110 hp of power. Tata Nexon is also available in a pure electric variant, which is currently the bestselling electric car in India.

Tata Motors hiked the pricing of its Punch sub-compact SUV too. The SUV witnessed a price hike leading up to 15,000 earlier this year, resulting in it being available from 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price hike didn't affect its appeal.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2022, 03:58 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Tata Nexon Tata Punch
