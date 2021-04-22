New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA bookings commence in India

Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday announced that it has started accepting pre-bookings for the all-new GLA that is likely to go on sale in the Indian market in the month of May. The bookings are only open digitally at the moment.

The BMW X1 rival will feature a fairly revamped exterior design. With the latest revision, the GLA crossover will sport design cues from the Mercedes' bigger SUVs - the GLC and the GLE. It will pack a reworked grille and bumpers. There will be new multibeam LED headlamps and revised tail lamps at the back. It will also feature black inserts on the rear bumper for a more aggressive appeal. Rolling on standard 17-/18-inch wheels, the new GLA will also benefit from optional 19-inch alloy wheels. All the new changes to the exterior profile will help the car to stand taller and bigger in terms of overall dimensions.

Inside, it will be offered with a completely updated cabin featuring a new digital driver display as well as a new infotainment touchscreen. Both the screens will be 10.25-inch units as seen in the A-Class Limousine. It will pack the company's new MBUX system supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Other cabin updates will include new leather upholstery for the seats, along with an updated interior colour scheme. The AMG line variant will feature an all-black cabin with sport seats. Some of the key features on the new car will include radar-based active braking assist, seven airbags, active bonnet for pedestrian safety, hill start assist, 64 colours of dimmable ambient lighting, dual-zone temperature control, multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, USB-C ports, and electric-assist tailgate.

Under the hood, the car will get a new 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine. There will also be an AMG specific 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol-sipping engine. The transmission option will include either a seven-speed dual-clutch or an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.