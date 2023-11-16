Glanza is one of the few premium hatchbacks available in Indian market

Published Nov 16, 2023

Glanza is essentially the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno

This premium hatchback has been instrumental in ramping up Toyota's sales in India over the last few years

Toyota Glanza premium hatchback is available in four variants: E, S, G and V

It comes available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options

The hatchback now commands around one month or four weeks waiting period

The time period is stabndard across the manual and AMT variants of the car

It competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20

Powering the Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with manual and AMT options

In petrol mode, it generates 89 bhp power and 113 Nm torque, while in CNG mode, the motor churns out 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm

The premium hatchback from Toyota comes priced from 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom)
