Glanza is essentially the rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno
This premium hatchback has been instrumental in ramping up Toyota's sales in India over the last few years
Toyota Glanza premium hatchback is available in four variants: E, S, G and V
It comes available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options
The hatchback now commands around one month or four weeks waiting period
The time period is stabndard across the manual and AMT variants of the car
It competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20
Powering the Toyota Glanza is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with manual and AMT options
In petrol mode, it generates 89 bhp power and 113 Nm torque, while in CNG mode, the motor churns out 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm
The premium hatchback from Toyota comes priced from ₹6.81 lakh (ex-showroom)