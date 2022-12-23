Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News New Gen Lexus Rx Teased For India, To Be Unveiled At Auto Expo 2023

New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Lexus India has dropped the first teaser for the new generation RX SUV that’s set to arrive in a few weeks from now. The automaker has confirmed that the new Lexus RX will make its India debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida next month. This also marks Lexus India’s debut at the Auto Expo.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 09:29 AM
Follow us on:
The fifth-generation Lexus RX will be unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida next month

The all-new Lexus RX will be coming to India in two variants. The fifth-generation RX made its global debut in June this year and has seen upgrades in performance, features and efficiency. It will also be the first model from the company to get connected car technology in India. On the design front, the new RX borrows heavily from the RZ electric SUV and gets the ‘spindle body’ appearance. It’s also grown in proportions with the wheelbase extended by 6 mm, roofline lowered by 10 mm and a 15 mm wider track at the front and 40 mm wider at the rear. The sloping roofline further adds to the coupe feel on the SUV, while the LED headlamps appear to be sharper.

Also Read : Lexus expands digital presence with dome-shaped virtual experience centre

The fifth-gen Lexus RX is globally available with four new powertrain options including a plug-in hybrid system

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Lexus Rx
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.55 kmpl
₹1.04 - 1.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Rs5
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹1.04 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The cabin has seen bigger upgrades with the new and massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. The dashboard gets a minimalist design with most of the features accessible through the new unit. You also get wireless charging on the model along with wireless Apple CarPlay while Android Auto continues to be wired. The new RX remains a five-seater and the seats are upholstered in vegan synthetic leather in a bid to make the model more sustainable.

With respect to powertrain options, the new generation Lexus RX is offered in multiple variants. This includes the RX 350h, RX 450h+ and the RX 500h. India is expected to get the 350h, much like the previous generation that will come with a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine tuned for 244 bhp and 324 Nm of peak torque. Complete details on the new RX will be available at the Auto Expo in a few days.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus RX Lexus India Lexus cars
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS