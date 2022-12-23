New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

Lexus India has dropped the first teaser for the new generation RX SUV that’s set to arrive in a few weeks from now. The automaker has confirmed that the new Lexus RX will make its India debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida next month. This also marks Lexus India’s debut at the Auto Expo.

The all-new Lexus RX will be coming to India in two variants. The fifth-generation RX made its global debut in June this year and has seen upgrades in performance, features and efficiency. It will also be the first model from the company to get connected car technology in India. On the design front, the new RX borrows heavily from the RZ electric SUV and gets the ‘spindle body’ appearance. It’s also grown in proportions with the wheelbase extended by 6 mm, roofline lowered by 10 mm and a 15 mm wider track at the front and 40 mm wider at the rear. The sloping roofline further adds to the coupe feel on the SUV, while the LED headlamps appear to be sharper.

The fifth-gen Lexus RX is globally available with four new powertrain options including a plug-in hybrid system

The cabin has seen bigger upgrades with the new and massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. The dashboard gets a minimalist design with most of the features accessible through the new unit. You also get wireless charging on the model along with wireless Apple CarPlay while Android Auto continues to be wired. The new RX remains a five-seater and the seats are upholstered in vegan synthetic leather in a bid to make the model more sustainable.

With respect to powertrain options, the new generation Lexus RX is offered in multiple variants. This includes the RX 350h, RX 450h+ and the RX 500h. India is expected to get the 350h, much like the previous generation that will come with a 2.5-litre strong hybrid engine tuned for 244 bhp and 324 Nm of peak torque. Complete details on the new RX will be available at the Auto Expo in a few days.

