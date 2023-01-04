New-gen Kia Carnival to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Kia India has announced that they will be showcasing ten products at the Auto Expo 2023. One of the products that they will be showcasing is the new-gen Kia Carnival. The manufacturer has started releasing new teasers on their social media platforms. The teasers show the new-gen Carnival and it is expected that the Carnival will be launched in India in 2023.

In the global market, the new-gen Carnival is sold with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 291 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 198 bhp at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque output of 440 Nm at 1,750 - 2,750 rpm. It is highly likely that the Indian market will continue to get the diesel engine and there will be no petrol engines on offer. The diesel comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission only.

The design of the new-gen Carnival looks a lot better when compared to the current Carnival. It has a sleek set of LED headlamps with a projector setup and sleek LED tail lamps with a lightbar. The Carnival has a bit of a SUV-like design language with flat body panels and a large tiger-nose grille in the front.

In terms of features, the Carnival is equipped with two 12.3-inch screens - one for the instrument cluster while the other one is a touchscreen unit for the infotainment system. There is wireless charging, a hands-free tailgate, three-zone climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, ventilated seats, electric sunroofs and connected-car technology.

Apart from the Carnival, Kia will be showcasing the EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. It is a three-row electric SUV that will go on sale sometime this year in the global market. The brand has already started working on the production-spec version of the SUV. It is expected to be based on the e-GMP platform that will be shared with Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6.

