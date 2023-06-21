Kia pulls plug on Carnival MPV in India. May return in new avatar in 2024

Korean auto giant Kia has pulled the plug on the Carnival MPV in India. The carmaker has officially removed the premium MPV from its list of models available for purchase on the official website. The MPV did not get the BS6 Phase 2 update like other models in Kia's lineup in India. Now, with its inventory exhausted, Kia has discontinued the Carnival. According to reports, the premium MPV is expected to make a comeback next year in a new avatar, possibly the production version of the KA4 MPV showcased recently.

Kia had launched Carnival as a premium MPV in India back in 2020. In the last three years, the luxury MPV received one minor facelift. Available in three trims which offered up to nine seats, the MPV was priced between ₹31 lakh and ₹35.50 lakh (ex-showroom) before it was discontinued. At its price point, the Carnival did not have any direct rivals in the market. The closest model that Carnival had was Toyota Innova Crysta. Kia had launched the more affordable Carens last year to gain more share in the three-row vehicle segment after Carnival failed to garner much attraction.

Kia is expected to replace Carnival with the KA4 model it showcased during the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year. The Korean auto giant showcased the model which looks similar to the version that is currently available in global markets. The new MPV is bigger in size compared to the outgoing Carnival, offers more space inside and as many as 11 seating options for occupants. The MPV has also received updates in terms of design as well as features on offer.

The Carnival 2023 or KA4 is the fourth generation model. It is offered with features and technologies like multi Bluetooth connectivity, rear occupant alert, and dual sunroof, among others. Kia KA4 is also equipped with features like Advanced Driver Aids System. There are features such as Remote Smart Parking Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), and Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA), among others. Moreover, Kia is also offering wireless charging, a multi-function steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system that measures 12.3 inches in size.

