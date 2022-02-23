Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Receives 25,000 Bookings

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift receives 25,000 bookings

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift comes loaded with new tech features and fresh styling.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 01:23 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift hatchback in new avatar.

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday has announced that its new Baleno has received over 25,000 bookings so far. The new Baleno facelift has been launched on Wednesday in India at a starting price of 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Pricing of the facelifted iteration of premium hatchback goes up to 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker has also introduced a subscription plan for the new Baleno that starts at a cost of 13,999 per month.

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched at a starting price of 6.35 lakh)

An interesting fact is that Maruti Suzuki claims that the automaker claims that its sells one Baleno hatchback every three minutes. It has been one of the top five bestselling cars in India for quite some time. Also, it leads the premium hatchback segment.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz. Like the outgoing model, Baleno facelift too will be sold through the automaker's Nexa retail outlet that is dedicated to selling premium models such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ignis, XL6 etc.

Speaking about the changes introduced to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback, it comes with a host of new design and tech features compared to the outgoing model. It gets a revised front fascia with a new grille and Ciaz-inspired LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The front bumper too appears with a slight tweak. Other design changes include revised 10-spoke alloy wheels, new LED wraparound taillights and an updated rear bumper.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in six different colour choices, which would include Nexa Blue, Luxe Beige, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Grandeur Grey. Inside the cabin, it gets a host of features including a new nine-inch digital HD touchscreen system with SmartPlay Pro+, first-in-segment heads-up display etc.

The power source for the car is the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine used in the outgoing model. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, this engine is capable of churning out 89 hp power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with an AGS gearbox.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 01:05 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2022 Baleno 2022 Maruti Baleno 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
