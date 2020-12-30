New level of performance: BMW M5 CS teased ahead of early 2021 debut

The German luxury carmaker has dropped a teaser of one of the hottest super sedans of the coming year - BMW M5 CS. While the current M5 Competition has been leading the charge with its blistering performance, the firm has shown that there's more room for improvement as it teases the upcoming M5 CS before its early 2021 arrival.

For the record, BMW's 'Competition' trims are the spruced-up versions of the regular models, while the 'CS' versions are a different ballgame altogether with their ground-breaking performance.

(Also read: BMW aims for 20% of its vehicles to be electric by 2023)

The new BMW M5 CS will be driven the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol which is now tuned to deliver a higher 635 hp of maximum power. While the bump of 10 hp may not seem enough, the car has also gone through a weight reduction treatment as it now stands lighter by 70 kg, aiding in overall power-to-weight figures. The transmission option includes an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic unit and there is BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system which allows for 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD drive modes.

(Also Read: BMW becomes latest in growing list of car makers to hike prices come January)

While the teaser shows only limited info but it does reveal some interesting bits such as the golden-colored forged aluminium wheels sporting carbon-ceramic brakes and red calipers. In addition to that, the car could also be seen sporting some more gold-bronze accents surrounding the iconic kidney grille. It also sports fresh-looking motorsport-style yellow headlights and its new black body shade contrasts its gold-bronze accents.

While the official performance figures aren't known at the moment, it will be quicker than the current M5 Performance which has a 0-100kph sprint timing of 3.3 seconds.