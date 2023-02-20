New Hyundai Verna spotted testing ahead of launch, offers glimpse of interior

Hyundai Motor is all set to drive in the new Verna sedan in a month from now. The carmaker will take the covers off the sixth generation Verna on March 21 and will hit the roads almost around the same time when the new generation Honda City , one of its arch rivals, will also be launched. Ahead of the launch, the new Verna has been spotted testing on roads a number of times. A recent such spyshot video offers a glimpse inside the new Verna, which is expected to come with several changes.

Hyundai Verna 2023 is already up for bookings. One can book the new Verna for ₹25,000 at Hyundai dealerships or through the carmaker's official website. Verna will renew rivalry with the upcoming sixth generation Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

The spyshot video shows the new Verna, equipped with a sunroof and wrapped in camouflage, testing on roads. A brief glimpse inside will reveal the new touchscreen infotainment system. Hyundai is likely to upgrade the old unit with a dual-screen setup. It is expected to offer a digital driver display besides a larger infotainment screen than the one offered inside the existing model.

Hyundai will offer the new Verna in four variants which includes the EX, S, SX and top-of-the-line SX(O). The compact sedan will come with a choice of seven monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. Among the new colour choices are Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), and Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

Hyundai has already teased the exterior of the new Verna, which suggest several changes. These include an updated front face with parametric grille, new LED headlight and taillight units, an LED DRL bar that connects the headlight units and a similar LED lightbar at the rear.

Under the hood, Hyundai will offer the new Verna with a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine which will replace the 1.0-litre turbo unit. Mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the engine is expected to generate 158 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Hyundai will also carry forward the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that is currently available on several Hyundai vehicles. It can churn out 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

