New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India

The new-generation BMW 7 Series is all set to arrive in India soon and the flagship saloon will be launched on January 7, 2022, at the BMW Joytown music festival. Not just the 7 Series, but the i7 electric sedan will also go on sale on the same day and will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz EQS in the segment.

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series made its global debut earlier this year and is a big step-up over its predecessor in terms of performance and tech. Based on the CLAR platform, It is more opulent than its predecessor while the design language has seen a big change with the massive new kidney grille and bifurcated headlamps grabbing all the attention. The flat bonnet and sharp shoulder-line keeps the saloon’s elongated appearance intact. Styling elements are similar on the i7 as well but the latter differentiates itself with blue accents. BMW offers a range of 20-inch alloys on the new 7 Series range with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels.

The cabin sports a major design overhaul over the current range of BMW cars. The new Live Cockpit Plus brings dual screens on the dashboard. The 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and the 14.9-inch infotainment screen have a curved display and are a single continuous piece of glass. The unit uses the latest iDrive 8 user interface and there’s a new interaction bar with touch-capacitive control for ventilation and climate control functions.

The latest BMW 7 Series gets the optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen for rear-seat passengers

More notable upgrades have been made to the rear with the standout feature being the optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen display. The cinema screen flips down from the roof at the touch of a button and comes with online connectivity to let you watch your favourite shows on the move. The interior further gets spruced up with impressive detailing, leather upholstery and new-age materials and multiple textures at play. The new 7 Series and i7 gets 18 in-car speakers as standard with four integrated into the headliner for a full 4D audio function.

The India-spec new-gen BMW 7 Series is expected to arrive with three engine options. This is likely to include the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel with 295 bhp. There will also be the 3.0-litre straight-six petrol with 375 bhp and the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 535 bhp on offer. Moving to the BMW i7, the model will come with a 101.7 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 590-625 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. India is likely to get the xDrive 60 variant with two electric motors churning out a combined 536 bhp.

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series is likely to arrive with 3 engine options including a twin-turbo V8 petrol

The previous edition of the BMW Joytown music festival held earlier this month saw the BMW India Group bring the S 1000 RR, M340i and the XM hybrid SUV to the market. The next edition is also likely to bring the X7 facelift alongside the new 7 Series range. BMW will also bring the new X1 next month with the launch set to take place in the Bengaluru edition of the Joytown festival scheduled on January 28, 2022.

