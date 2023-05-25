The all-new BMW i5 carries a design identical to the new 5-Series but there are significantly distinctive styling elements
Being based on the same CLAR platform as the standard 5-Series, the BMW i5 promises 475 km range on a single charge
Slated to go on sale in October 2023, this luxury EV's price starts at $67,795
The electric sedan carries some signature BMW styling elements like LED corona ring headlamps, kidney grille
The LED taillights and tailgate too have been designed keeping them in sync with the ICE version of the 5-Series
Inside the cabin, the sedan offers same space as the ICE version but styling differs
The EV features a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen display, while the dashboard gets a blue trim signifying
Plush seats and upholstery are identical to the standard ICE version of the 5-Series
A glossy centre console houses host of dials and soft-touch buttons