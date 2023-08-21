Monterey Car week round-up: Cars that made debut at the auto show

The annual multi-day Monterey Car week came to an end on August 20 after witnessing classic car concours, product launches, races, auctions, rallies and posturing. The auto show saw participation from many auto makers who showed their best efforts to attract elite car buyers. The show witnessed electric SUV concepts with doors that open in reverse, a supercar covered in gold and intricate hand-painted pictures of other cars.

Then there were 3D-printed hypercars and an SUV that runs on hydrogen. One of the electric standouts was the Rōnin, priced at $385,000, from Fisker. The product is limited to only 999 units and promises 600 miles of range. The company will start the production of the model in the second half of 2025.

Then there was a ‘Time Attack’ edition of the all-electric Rimac Nevera hypercar, priced at $2.1 million. It will be a limited-edition run of just 12 units. The new already has a host of speed records in its kitty and it boasts 1,813 horsepower.

The Ronin from Fisker is limited to only 999 units.

Lamborghini’s Lanzador conceptual model made a debut as futuristic electric vehicle. Inspired by the versatality ofUrus and high ride height inspired by the off-road capable Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, it will come with two electric motors, one for each axle, providing all-wheel drive. The model is slated for 2028.

Among the traditionals, Kia showcased the EV6 with a limited edition in dark green. BMW came up with its i5 M60 and iX5 Hydrogen, two road-going vehicles leading the automaker's alternative fuel goals. It also showcased an electric sedan - the BMW i5 M60 with an estimated range of up to 256 miles. It joins the iX SUV and i4 sedan, among others, in BMW’s all-electric line.

Mercedes had a line-up of Maybach EQS electric SUV, Maybach Night Series and Vision One-Eleven concept. It also unveiled its new Mercedes-AMG GT, a special edition of the Mercedes-AMG SL and 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur.

McLaren showed the 2024 McLaren 750S while Maserati unveiled the MCXtrema. Hennessey debuted the $3 million Venom F5 Revolution Roadster while Bugatti debuted the Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era'.

First Published Date: