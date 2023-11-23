Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Hector price hiked for the third time within a year of launch

MG Motor has once again increased the price of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs - its best-selling model in India. This is the third time that the Chinese-owned British carmaker has hiked the price of the SUV that rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others, within a span of one year. The lates hike comes only three months after the last one that was implemented in August this year. The price of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs have been increased by up to 40,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM
MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Plus SUV was launched at a price of 20.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector SUV, available in both petrol and diesel versions, is offered in six variants called Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. After the latest price hike, the Hector SUV will be available at a starting price of 15 lakh while the top-end Savvy Pro variant will come at a price of 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Plus SUV is offered in both six and seven seat configurations. The price of the six-seater SUV now starts from 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 22.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. For the seven-seat version, the revised price remains similar.

Also watch: 2023 MG Hector SUV first drive review

Price of both petrol and diesel variants of the Hector SUV has been increased in the latest hike. While the price hike for petrol versions vary between 27,000 and 35,000, the diesel versions saw prices increased between 30,000 and 40,000. The biggest hike has been implemented on the Smart Pro variant with diesel powertrain.

The 2023 MG Hector and Hector Plus was launched with a revised front design. The SUV also received big updates with the new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, largest in its segment, as well as Level 2 ADAS technology. Under the hood, MG Motor continues to use the same 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and the 2.0-litre diesel engines. Transmission options include the 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST
