MG Astor to come with a personal AI assistant: All that you should know

MG Motor India has revealed its upcoming Astor SUV. The upcoming MG SUV will come with a host of connected and smart technology. One of these will be a personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) guided assistant. Also, the upcoming MG Astor SUV is claimed to get first-in-segment autonomous Level 2 technology.

The British automaker has been focusing on introducing smart technology and internet connectivity enabled cars in the Indian market since its first car Hector.

Here are some of the key facts about the upcoming SUV.

Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP)

The upcoming MG Astor SUV will come with the Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) software. This software is claimed to be formed on the new age smart technologies such as Machine Learning, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence among others. As the new cars are increasingly becoming dependent on technologies, the Astor demonstrates what the future models from the brand could be like.

Personal AI assistant

MG Astor SUV will come as the first car from the brand with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered personal assistant system. This is something like the Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana, Samsung Bixby etc. The SAIC-owned British car marquee has teased the AI guided personal assistant. This personal assistant is expected to be capable of listing to voice commands and perform tasks such as playing music, making or receiving calls, texting etc.

Autonomous Level 2 technology

MG Astor SUV will come with autonomous Level 2 technology onboard. MG claims that this upcoming SUV will get such technology as the first-in-segment model. This would allow the car's system to perform a host of driver-assist (ADAS) functions including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Speed Assist System, Rear Drive Assist, Intelligent Headlamp Control etc.

The MG Astor will share a wide range of design elements with ZS EV.

Design

MG Astor SUV will be a conventional ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV in India. In that case, the upcoming SUV will come based on the same exterior. The design elements will be identical. However, there would be some distinctive elements as well.

Features

MG Astor promises to come equipped with a host of premium connected and smart features. Besides the Drive AI technology, it will also come with LED front and rear lamps and daytime running lights, roof-mounted spoiler, sunroof, digital instrument cluster with i-Smart connect, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity options, dual-tone alloy wheels etc.

Powertrain

The MG Astor SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine. The petrol-hybrid powertrain will be capable of churning out 141 bhp of power and 240 Nm of maximum torque as well. Transmission options for the upcoming SUV will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit as well.