MG Astor SUV put to tests in Ladakh ahead of India launch

MG Motor India is all set to drive in the Astor SUV in the country with the unveiling scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday). The company is betting big on the Astor SUV to find takers and while it has been underlining the tech-laden features of the vehicle, it has also been testing it extensively to underline its robust character.

One of the pre-launch test sessions took the Astor to the lofty highs of Ladakh.

MG claimed that the objective was to put the Astor through the challenge of a harsh terrain and testing weather conditions. All of its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System, among others, were reportedly put through the grind.

MG Astor in Ladakh.

The testing could prove to be crucial because Astor has a long list of well-entrenched rivals as well as capable newbies to compete against. The list of rivals include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the soon-to-be-launched Volkswagen Taigun and Mahindra XUV700.

MG Astor has a similar design language to that of the ZS EV but with its own unique elements to set it aside from its battery-powered twin. Expect generous doses of chrome and a blackened B-pillar on the outside while the cabin will feature a 10.1-inch main touchscreen unit, digital instrument cluster with i-Smart connect, sunroof and more. An industry-first personal AI assistant system and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology, however, promise to truly set this vehicle apart from any other on Indian roads.