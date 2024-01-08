Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz India to launch 12 cars in 2024, emphasising on top-end models

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jan 2024, 14:01 PM
Mercedes-Benz India is planning to launch 12 cars in the country including three electric models and the carmaker is emphasising on launching top-end models here.

Mercedes-Benz has kickstarted the new year 2024 by launching the facelifted iteration of its flagship luxury SUV GLS in India. Priced between 1.32 crore and 1.37 crore (ex-showroom), the SUV comes as a major model for the brand as the GLS claims to be the most successful large luxury SUV in India. Over the last few years, Mercedes-Benz has been holding the pole position in the Indian luxury car market and one major reason behind that is the influx of new models.

Mercedes-Benz India launched at least 10 models in India in 2023 including the GLE SUV and AMG C43 and some electric cars as well. In 2024, the German luxury car giant aims to ramp up the game. During the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift, the automaker announced that it will launch 12 models in the country this year and three of them will be electric cars. Also, Mercedes-Benz stated that it will focus more on bringing the top-end models in the country, which testifies to the rising demand for high-end luxury cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2024, 14:01 PM IST
