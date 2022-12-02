Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched two new SUVs in the country - the Mercedes GLB and Mercedes EQB. The new offerings are positioned above the GLA in the company’s lineup and is the most accessible seven-seater luxury SUV to go on sale in India with internal combustion as well as electric powertrain options. The Mercedes-Benz GLB is priced from 63.8 lakh, going up to 69.8 lakh, while the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB is priced at 74.5 lakh for the fully loaded EQB 300. All prices are ex-showroom India. We have driven both the GLB and EQB and you can check out our review below.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM
The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is designed to look like a baby GLS with its boxy proportions, single-slat front grille, squared-off LED headlamps and split LED taillights.The cabin gets a familiar look with dual screens for the instrument console and infotainment system that runs the latest generation MBUX interface. The model comes equipped with ventilated powered seats, panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seven airbags and more. More notably, it gets an additional third row of seats and is only the second SUV in Mercedes’ stable after the GLS to offer the same. Considering it comes at a highly attractive price point, the automaker is targeting young families with the GLB.

The Mercedes GLB looks like a baby GLS and draws power from the 1.3-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB is available in three variants - 200, 220d, and 220d 4MATIC. The GLB 200 gets the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, while the 220d and 220d 4MATIC use the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel with 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include the 7-speed automatic on the petrol and the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic on the diesel.

Mercedes GLB - SpecsGLB 200GLB 200dGLB 220d 4MATICGLC 200GLC 220d 4MATIC
      
FuelPetrolDieselDieselPetrolDiesel
Displacement1332cc1950cc1950cc1991cc1950cc
Power163hp190hp190hp197hp194hp
Torque250Nm400Nm400Nm320Nm400Nm
Transmission7G-DCT8G-DCT8G-DCT9G-TRONIC9G-TRONIC
Acceleration (0-100kmph)9.1 sec7.7 sec7.6 sec7.8 sec7.9 sec
Top Speed207 kmph220 kmph217 kmph217 kmph215 kmph
      

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is the electric equivalent of the GLB and carries over several elements from the petrol and diesel powered version. The model is instantly recognisable as part of the GLB family but bringing the ‘EQ’ quotient with the blacked-out closed-off grille, while a horizontal LED strip above connects the headlights. The EQB rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels and the rear continues to sport the split LED taillights albeit connected by a chunky red bar on the tailgate. The cabin gets dual-screen set-up as well with the two 10.25-inch screens. There’s also powered seats with memory function, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, USB Type-C ports and more. The third row in both cars is best suited for kids or pets, while a full-size adult will be quite the squeeze.

The EQB is now the second all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz India, after the EQC.

Power on the Mercedes-Benz EQB comes from the single electric motor with 225 bhp and 390 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 66.5 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 423 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge. The EQB can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 32 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charger. However, an 11 kW AC charger takes about 6.5 hours.

Mercedes EQB specs 
  
Battery capacity66.5 kWh
Power225 hp
Torque390 Nm
Top speed160 kmph
  

Mercedes-Benz is offering an eight-year warranty on the battery pack, while the GLB also gets an eight-year warranty on the engine and transmission. Both SUVs come to India as Completely Built Units (CBU). Bookings for the GLB and EQB have been open for a while and deliveries will begin soon.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM IST
