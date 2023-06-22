Mercedes-AMG SL 55 launched today. Fastest convertible in India? Key highlights

The launch event comes to an end The launch event to an end. To get more updates stay tuned to HT Auto.

Pricing is here The AMG SL 55 Roadster comes priced at ₹2.35 crore (ex-showroom). To read a details report on the launch of the car. Click here.

SL in your own liking If you are buying something fancy like the Mercede3s AMG SL 55 4MATIC+, then you would definitely want to customise it. The automaker is offering a wide range of customisation options for the roadster.

The AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster makes India debut The AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Roadster makes its India debut.

Monstrous power underneath bonnet The new SL can churn out 476 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. It takes 3.9 seconds to reach the 100 kmph mark from a standstill position. It comes with a 295 kmph top speed.

The seventh-gen SL is extra special The seventh-gen SL is extra special. What makes it special? The SL launching today is the first SL ever that has been entirely developed by Mercedes-AMG.

What is the meaning of SL? What does SL even mean? SL performance models have seen seven decades of evolution but do you know what the two letters stand for? We tell you - ‘Super Light’

That iconic scene That iconic road trip and scene featuring the Blue SL Roadster in the movie, which fuelled many dreams of road trips.

That Blue Mercedes SL Roadster

Does this car ring a bell? Remember this car from somewhere? Yes, this is the same SL Roadster that featured in the iconic road trip from Dil Chahta Hai movie

One of the most suave convertibles in India The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster is going to be one of the most suave convertibles in India.

Mercedes SL returning to India after a long hiatus The launch of the Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster marks the iconic SL's comeback to India after a long hiatus.

Mercedes AMG SL 55 Roadster Design updates In terms of size, the new generation AMG SL 55 Roadster has grown by 100 mm over the sixth generation model. The AMG radiator grille has been updated with the signature 14 vertical slats, alluding to all previous SL models including the 300 SL sports car. The two-door drop-top AMG also comes with LED headlights, large air intakes at the front and LED taillights and quad-tipped exhaust at the rear. Mercedes-Benz offers the AMG SL-55 Roadster in eight colour options.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster can open roof in 15 seconds The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster will be offered as a drop-top model with a four-seat setup. Mercedes has replaced the hard-top convertible to a soft-top one to reduce its overall weight by around 20 kgs. It will take about 15 seconds to open the soft-top roof even at speeds of up to 37 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster: Is it the fastest convertible in India? Under its hood, the AMG SL 55 Roadster will come equipped with a 4.0-litre-V8-Biturbo engine mated to an AMG speedshift MCT 9G gearbox. The car is capable of churning out 478 hp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. Its top speed that is electronically limited to 315 kmph. The two-door convertible is also one of the fastest AMG cars with a sprint of 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. When launched, it will be the fastest convertible on Indian roads. However, it slower than the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, launched earlier, which has electronically limited top speed of 316 kmph and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 to hit India through CBU route Unlike some of the other AMG models available in India, Mercedes-Benz will not assemble the SL 55 roadster locally. It will be exclusively developed at the German auto giant's facility near Stuttgart and shipped to India for sale through the Completely Built unit (CBU) route. This will have its impact on the pricing of the AMG SL 55. Expect it to peg you back by at least ₹1.75 crore, if not more.