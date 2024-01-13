Actor Emraan Hashmi’s new Rolls-Royce is worth over 12 crore. Check it out

Published Jan 13, 2024

Emraan Hashmi is basking in the success of his latest release, Tiger 3, and has brought home a new Rolls-Royce Ghost to celebrate the same

The actor was seen taking delivery of his new car recently and Hashmi has opted for the uber-exclusive Black Badge for his new Rolls-Royce

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on the same architecture as the Phantom VIII. The styling has seen an evolution but the model is instantly recognisable

The Ghost Black Badge adds a special black paint scheme apart from other upgrades including carbon alloy composite wheels

The cabin is equally opulent with Turchese Leather upholstery and Technical Carbon veneer. You also to get the star headliner

Power comes from the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine tuned for 592 bhp and 900 Nm. The Black Badge makes slightly more power over the standard version 

Despite its 2.5-tonne weight, 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 205 kmph

Emraan Hashmi has an affinity towards cars and has had the Lamborghini Huracan, Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach S560 and more in the past

He is also the second actor from the Yashraj Films Spy Universe after Shah Rukh Khan to get his hands on a Rolls-Royce Black Badge
