Actor Emraan Hashmi’s new Rolls-Royce is worth over 12 crore. Check it out

Emraan Hashmi is basking in the success of his latest release, Tiger 3, and has brought home a new Rolls-Royce Ghost to celebrate the same
The actor was seen taking delivery of his new car recently and Hashmi has opted for the uber-exclusive Black Badge for his new Rolls-Royce
The Rolls-Royce Ghost is built on the same architecture as the Phantom VIII. The styling has seen an evolution but the model is instantly recognisable
The Ghost Black Badge adds a special black paint scheme apart from other upgrades including carbon alloy composite wheels
The cabin is equally opulent with Turchese Leather upholstery and Technical Carbon veneer. You also to get the star headliner
Power comes from the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine tuned for 592 bhp and 900 Nm. The Black Badge makes slightly more power over the standard version
Despite its 2.5-tonne weight, 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 205 kmph
Emraan Hashmi has an affinity towards cars and has had the Lamborghini Huracan, Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach S560 and more in the past
He is also the second actor from the Yashraj Films Spy Universe after Shah Rukh Khan to get his hands on a Rolls-Royce Black Badge