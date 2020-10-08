Mercedes EQC electric SUV to launch in India today: Live and latest updates

What does the launch of EQC mean for the larger EV movement in India? Several car makers still see India as a market not quite ready for electric vehicles. As such, while these companies march in with EV products in other markets, steer clear of India. EQC may change minds in rival camps though. (Read more here)

Here's the first-drive review of Mercedes-Benz EQC:

Mercedes determined to go all electric EQC is only the start with Mercedes planning a a plug-in minivan dubbed EQV as well as a compact EQA hatchback.

How much of a Mercedes is Mercedes EQC? Mercedes is an iconic brand renowned as much for the drive capabilities its cars offer as a luxurious cabin. The EQC seeks to bring in a breath of fresh air to these attributes and while it does not try too hard to turn heads, it does offer a clean profile - inside and out. Oh, and there is a massive 12.3-inch dual infotainment screen on the dash, just in case you were wondering.

Drive the distance There is a belief that someone buying a luxury vehicle hardly ever bothers about mileage. Well, the mileage - or range in this case, will be crucial for someone opting to consider EQC. Mercedes says the car can travel around 350 kilometres on a single charge.

Battery powers luxury Mercedes EQC is powered by a 80kWH lithium-ion battery with a warranty cover of eight years. The company claims that the battery has been tested in extreme conditions around the world and can be recharged from zero to full in around 10 hours while access to a DC charger will sharply bring down that time to just 90 minutes.