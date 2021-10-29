Mercedes AMG A45 S to break cover on November 17: Five highlights

Mercedes is all set to further bolster its portfolio of performance cars in India and is gearing up to bring in the AMG A45 S here come November 17. It may well be a small hatchback but to underestimate its performance credentials could be a crucial mistake realized if and when it speeds past.

Mercedes-Benz India has been betting big on its range of performance vehicles in the country and has been targeting a niche audience with such cars. Company officials have previously highlighted that because there is a demand for its AMG vehicles, it plans to have a solid lineup.

But what does the upcoming Mercedes AMG A45 S promise as it gets set to zoom on roads here? Here are five things to note:

Mercedes has been locally manufacturing several of its AMG vehicles in the country. This helps to keep costs down to make performance driving more affordable. The AMG A45 S, however, will be brought in via the CBU route.

At the core of the Mercedes AMG A45 S is a .0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that is responsible for all the power and torque that is there for the taking. How much? The performance car puts out 416 bhp and will have 500 Nm of torque at the ready. Transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission unit which also ensures that the vehicle fires from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. The max speed is set at 270 kmph.

The Mercedes AMG A45 S may not have a massive road presence but the performance hatchback is certain to still grab eyeballs out on open roads - whether stationery or on the move. With its AMG-specific front grille, pronounced body lines on the side, 19-inch alloy wheels, claim of a resounding roar from the exhaust, the vehicle promises to be fast and look the part as well.

The Mercedes AMG A45 S claims to be most at ease on a track but may well have the credibility of being an everyday drive option too.